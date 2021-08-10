Portneuf River Cleanup Set for August 14

POCATELLO -- The Portneuf River is set to get its annual bath Saturday, August 14. Starting at 10 a.m., residents are invited to help clean the section of the river from Raymond Park to the J.R. Simplot plant. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead (on North Main, just north of Kraft Road where the Greenway Trail ends) and bring a pair of work gloves. Waders and water shoes are also helpful. Masks are encouraged for the initial gathering at the trailhead.