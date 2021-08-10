Hazleton LaunchBox announces no-cost workshops in August, September

HAZLETON, Pa. – The Hazleton LaunchBox supported by Pasco L. Schiavo, Esq. is accepting participants for two of its upcoming, no-cost programs designed for entrepreneurs. The Idea Design Lab will help aspiring entrepreneurs design, develop and refine business ideas and identify the next steps of the start-up process. The session features hands-on learning with brainstorming and other creative exercises. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, with a Spanish-language version offered from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. Participants can attend virtually or in person at the LaunchBox.