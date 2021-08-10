Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazleton, PA

Hazleton LaunchBox announces no-cost workshops in August, September

The Daily Collegian
 6 days ago

HAZLETON, Pa. – The Hazleton LaunchBox supported by Pasco L. Schiavo, Esq. is accepting participants for two of its upcoming, no-cost programs designed for entrepreneurs. The Idea Design Lab will help aspiring entrepreneurs design, develop and refine business ideas and identify the next steps of the start-up process. The session features hands-on learning with brainstorming and other creative exercises. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, with a Spanish-language version offered from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. Participants can attend virtually or in person at the LaunchBox.

news.psu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazleton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Hazleton, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Idea Design Lab#The Idea Test Lab#Wma5073 Psu Edu#Fjd5153 Psu Edu#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Combat SportsPosted by
CNN

Muhammad Ali's grandson marks professional boxing debut with a victory

(CNN) — The continuation of a legacy was how Nico Ali Walsh -- the grandson of Muhammad Ali -- described making his professional boxing debut in the sport on Saturday. Wearing a pair of his grandfather's white trunks, the 21-year-old Walsh won his his middleweight bout against Jordan Weeks with a first-round stoppage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy