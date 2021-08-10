Nagasaki selects Casinos Austria for IR development

Today the U.S. government still does not recognize its own citizens as casualties of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. For many Americans, the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II were a consequence of the war the U.S. fought against the then-enemy country of Japan. For a number of Asian Americans, however, the U.S. decision to drop the bombs remains a hidden history of the war that tore up families and communities built across the Pacific since the late 19th century.