Nagasaki selects Casinos Austria for IR development
Japan’s Nagasaki prefecture has selected Casinos Austria as its operator partner for the potential development of an integrated resort at Huis Ten Bosch, Sasebo City. Media outlets in the region report that the group finished with 697 points under the region’s RFP scoring system, which positioned the firm ahead of Oshidori International Development in second with 682.8 points and Niki Chyau (Parkview) Group in third with 667.1 points.casinobeats.com
