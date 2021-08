When FIFA 22 releases this October on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia it will do so with a long-overdue feature. While Ultimate Team is FIFA's premier, money-making mode, and while Career Mode is the mode of choice of many veterans, more and more players have been increasingly turning to Pro Clubs. As a result, Pro Clubs is getting more and more attention from EA. And some of this attention has been directed towards adding the option to use female virtual pros while playing the mode, which lines up with EA's aim with the installment, which is to make it the "most inclusive edition" yet.