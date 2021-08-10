Cancel
Diets

Low Glycemic Diet Improves A1c, Other Risk Factors in Diabetes

By Nancy A. Melville
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA diet rich in vegetables and low in carbs — a so-called low glycemic index (GI) diet ― is associated with clinically significant benefits beyond those provided by existing medications for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, compared with a higher glycemic diet, findings from a new meta-analysis show.

www.medscape.com

NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Boiled Eggs, Experts Say

A hard-boiled egg can be a good source of protein that takes the edge off hunger, but the new "boiled egg diet" takes things a little too far. That's what two dietitians believe, as a restrictive new weight-loss trend is said to be gaining momentum on social media. What exactly is the boiled egg diet? Here's important insight you should know.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Watermelon, Says Dietitian

When it comes to much-hyped super fruits, you might automatically think of blueberries, cranberries, or cherries—not watermelon. However, this hot-weather, fan fave has surprising health benefits that most other fruits can't provide. (Read more: What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Watermelon.) Watermelon (Citrulus lantus) boasts many essential nutrients...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

This Little-Known Mineral Keeps Bones Strong, Controls Blood Sugar, and Lowers Diabetes Risk

A diet packed with vitamins and minerals is a major key to staying healthy, but most of us never think about an important nutrient called manganese. Benefits of manganese include improving bone health, reducing inflammation to lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and balancing our blood sugar. Luckily, it’s found in many common foods and supplements that can do wonders for our body!
Dietsspring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Lose Up to 21 Pounds in 2 Weeks Eating These Inexpensive, Antioxidant-Rich Superfoods

Not long ago, word began to spread about the body-transforming effects of what Dr. Oz says is a whole new category of foods. As millions raved about jaw-dropping weight loss triggered by sirtfoods, the buzz got so intense, it “broke the internet,” Dr. Oz recently reported. But that’s not what really got his attention: “What interested me most is all this research showing that sirtfoods benefit your heart, benefit you by reducing inflammation, and even beat aging.” So he recruited women to test the “Sirtfood Diet.” They were soon slashing disease risk factors and dropping up to 21 pounds in 14 days. As the doc put it, “That’s stunning!”
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

The symptom is not normally painful, but can be irritating. Twitching around the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The twitch usually occurs in one eye or the other, or just below them. The symptom is not normally painful, but can be irritating. The body uses vitamin...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthHeraldNet

Best Blood Pressure Supplements – Top Blood Pressure Pills

Blood pressure is a significant indicator of heart health. Heart disease is the number one cause of death worldwide. If you have high blood pressure, you have a much higher risk of developing heart disease. Fortunately, you can find plenty of good blood pressure supplements. Blood pressure supplements contain ingredients...
Healthspring.org.uk

The Simple Sign That Your Brain Is Healthy

The study used data from 475,397 people in the UK. A strong handgrip is a simple sign that your brain is healthy, new research finds. The study of almost half a million people found that stronger people — as measured by grip strength — performed better on tests of reaction speed, memory and logical problem solving.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Vitamin D Supplement to Take, Says Dietitian

The effects of low vitamin D levels can be wide-ranging. Fatigue, bone pain, muscle weakness or cramps, and mood changes are just a few of the signs that you might have a vitamin D deficiency. At the same time, surprising benefits of taking vitamin D supplements, like immune system support and lower blood pressure, have been well documented.

