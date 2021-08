Thomas Delaney is said to be attracting the interest of Sevilla FC. Reports claim that the Spanish side have ‘put out feelers’ for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Thomas Delaney faces an uncertain future at Borussia Dortmund with less than one year left on his contract. It was reported earlier this month that all signs currently point to the Danish international leaving BVB this summer. And Sevilla FC have apparently joined the race for his signature. This is being reported by Ruhr Nachrichten, who add that the Andalusian club have ‘put out feelers’ for Delaney.