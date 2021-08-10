Local Little League All-Star Team Wins More Than Just Championships

DAYTON, Tenn. — Gage King and Banks Shaw of Sale Creek High School defended their home-lake advantage Saturday, landing three bass that weighed 20-11 to win the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors with a three-day total of 45-6. Shaw and King earned a $5,000 scholarship as well as the $2,000 Hunter Owens Big Bag of the Tournament scholarship presented by the parents of Hunter Owens, a former high school angler who died in a car crash. Drury University, Bryan College and Bethel University also presented the winners with scholarship opportunities to their respective schools.
