COVID-19 Grants Available for Specialty Crop Growers Open September 1st

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 10, 2021) — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), beginning Sept. 1, will seek project proposals from Indiana’s specialty crop industry for funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. This special round of funding is provided by congressional COVID-19 stimulus funding. Eligible projects must provide industry relief for the impact of COVID-19 and enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Indiana, defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops.