Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Reducing Outside Counsel Spend Takes A 'Multipronged Approach' and Focus on RFPs

By Dan Clark
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a time when more legal department leaders are trying to reduce outside counsel costs, Lindsey Haswell said she has found an effective approach to finds law firms that can meet budgetary needs. Haswell, the chief legal and administrative officer of Blockchain.com in San Francisco, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, said...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfp#San Francisco#Uber Technologies#Blockchain Com#Rfp#Lime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
Related
Jobsabovethelaw.com

Family Office General Counsel

We at Kinney Recruiting are excited to be working on an exclusive basis to fill a position for general counsel of a family office, to be based in New York, San Francisco, or Miami. If you have at least several years of experience handling VC or private equity deals at...
PoliticsLaw.com

Provide an Exceptional Client Experience to Grow Your Legal Practice

As lawyers, we often fail to understand what clients really want. Sure, they want positive results. But most are looking for far more than that, even if their expectations are never explicitly stated. In the midst of what may be one of the most trying, stressful and consequential moments in a client’s life or business, they’re also counting on a positive experience. What a lawyer does for a client (the result) can be overshadowed by how he or she does it (the experience).
StocksLaw.com

GCs for Crypto Companies Should Keep Watching Coinbase Securities Suits

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and its executives have been hit with three securities lawsuits this past month, all of them class actions alleging investors were misled about company financial health during its April IPO. In addition to the securities class actions, Coinbase is facing two more proposed class actions alleging customers...
EconomyLaw.com

Consumers Claim E-Commerce Company Shopify Tracks Their Online Activity

Shopify, a Canadian e-commerce company, and Shopify (USA) Inc. were hit with a data privacy class action Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Gutride Safier on behalf of users of Shopify who allege that session replay software is used to track and record their activity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-06269, Briskin v. Shopify Inc. et al.
Law.com

Tracking and Measuring Diversity is a Moving Target

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek New York 2022. Held in-person January 31- February 3, 2022, Legalweek is the one place where the entire legal profession gathers to explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their roles and gain the tools to get legal business done. Registration now open.
Economyabovethelaw.com

Searching for Mid-Level Venture Capital Associate Attorney

Kinney is excited to represent one of Vault’s most consistently top rated law firms in its search for a mid-level (3-5) Venture Capital Fund Formation associate in its Chicago office. This firm is known for its phenomenal culture, cutting edge work and exciting emerging company representation. Associates with three to...
EconomyLaw.com

GC to Outside Counsel: Communicate the Right Way to Provide Value

Burning Issue: Communicate the Right Way to Provide Value. Let’s be honest, both sides of the service delivery coin talk like lawyers and think like lawyers – because well, they are lawyers. However, you know that business leaders are not a fan of legal jargon, they just want a clear answer. You as in-house counsel have already learned to talk like a business leader and in turn, you need your outside counsel to communicate in the same way. Just give you the answer, and not a 20 page memo saying, “on the one hand.” The lawyer in you might care about that, but the business certainly does not. Outside counsel need to think of you as an extension of the business and provide you with actionable information and direction you can then take to your CEO. By doing that, they can get to be viewed by you as a business partner, someone who speaks their language, isn’t a roadblock, and helps you get things done. That is providing real value.
ComputersLaw.com

The Queen's Gambit: A Proactive Approach to Reducing Technology Vendors' Contracting Risk

There are numerous “gameplays” to reduce risks when selecting and hiring a technology vendor. Whether you are able to accept a risk and to what extent are not always clear. With each mitigating factor you incorporate into your contracting playbook, prepare to incur additional costs whether directly to your team or to the organization as a whole. And just like in chess, know that your opening move to an IT deal can be your most powerful.
EconomyLaw.com

Zurn: Reorganization Leaves Bitcoin Mining Firm Dispute Out of Chancery Jurisdiction

The Court of Chancery has for the first time determined it doesn’t have authority to dissolve or make board personnel decisions for companies that have reorganized outside of Delaware. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn’s 80-page post-trial opinion issued Thursday determined bitcoin mining firm Coinmint was fairly redomesticated in Puerto Rico,...
IndustryLaw.com

Pay for Pharmaceutical Industry GCs Picked Up Amid Pandemic

As investor interest in the pharmaceutical industry rose during the pandemic, several general counsel in this industry saw pay increases last year, according to securities filings. And observers expect further compensation growth for pharmaceutical corporate counsel going forward. ALM Intelligence examined the compensation, including salaries and bonuses, of general counsel...
Economyabovethelaw.com

Bonuses Are Way Down For General Counsel

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to the 2021 General Counsel Compensation Report, by what percentage is the median GC bonus down?. Hint: As Deborah Ben-Canaan, senior practice leader for in-house counsel recruiting at Major, Lindsey & Africa, said, “Bonuses tend to be based, in part, on a company’s performance, which is why I think there was a decrease on the bonus side. That’s a more discretionary part of the pay package.”
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Unmasking COVID Coverage Problems: Federal Court Decides Business Interruption Issue

Business interruption insurance coverage is typically provided as part of a company’s commercial property insurance. It is intended to protect businesses against income losses and extra expenses sustained as a result of certain disruptions in their operations arising from a covered cause of loss. As a result of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, there has been a flood of litigation brought by policy holders against insurance carriers arising from insureds’ business interruptions. While several state legislators have proposed legislation aimed at addressing business interruption issues, insureds have sought more immediate relief from coverage denials by asserting claims of coverage for COVID-19 related business interruption.
Public SafetyLaw.com

SEC Accuses 'Securities Fraud Recidivist' of Manipulating Market With Fraudulent Touchscreen Tech Company

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ahmad Haris Tajyar Friday in California Central District Court for allegedly promoting stock in a fraudulent touchscreen technology company. The case, which names Eric Leo Marsoubian as relief defendant, contends that Tajyar gained over $38,000 from his manipulation of the market. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-06557, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Tajyar et al.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Compelling Need: What legal tech should be on your radar?

As the legal industry in the U.S. and some parts of the world begin to come out of the forced pause brought on by the global pandemic, law firms will have to grapple with some of the same problems they were facing before going into lockdown. Chief among those problems is the technological shortcomings of many law firms themselves.
Stocksaccountingtoday.com

Crypto software firm’s value tops $1.3B with new funding

TaxBit Inc., a maker of cryptocurrency tax and accounting software, raised fresh funding that pushed its valuation to more than $1.3 billion. The company raised $130 million in a Series B round led by venture firms IVP and Insight Partners. Tiger Global Management, Paradigm and 9Yards were also among the investors, TaxBit said in a statement Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy