Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, IN

ROJAC Looks Back on 18 Years of Projects, Ahead to September Spirit Night

witzamfm.com
 6 days ago

Jasper – The Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition (ROJAC) assembled in 2003 with one goal in mind: to improve the Jasper Riverfront area for residents and tourists alike. 18 years ago, ROJAC secured a $300,000 line of credit through German American Bank to kick off Phase One of their plan – to create the Train Depot and surrounding area. The projects radiated out into the area, including the rebuilding of Eckert Mill in 2005, the Spirit of Jasper train in 2006, and completion of the Pedestrian Boulevard in 2008, among others.

www.witzamfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jasper, IN
Government
City
Jasper, IN
Local
Indiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rojac#German American Bank#The Train Depot#Mayor Dean Vonderheide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Combat SportsPosted by
CNN

Muhammad Ali's grandson marks professional boxing debut with a victory

(CNN) — The continuation of a legacy was how Nico Ali Walsh -- the grandson of Muhammad Ali -- described making his professional boxing debut in the sport on Saturday. Wearing a pair of his grandfather's white trunks, the 21-year-old Walsh won his his middleweight bout against Jordan Weeks with a first-round stoppage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy