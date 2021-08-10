ROJAC Looks Back on 18 Years of Projects, Ahead to September Spirit Night

Jasper – The Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition (ROJAC) assembled in 2003 with one goal in mind: to improve the Jasper Riverfront area for residents and tourists alike. 18 years ago, ROJAC secured a $300,000 line of credit through German American Bank to kick off Phase One of their plan – to create the Train Depot and surrounding area. The projects radiated out into the area, including the rebuilding of Eckert Mill in 2005, the Spirit of Jasper train in 2006, and completion of the Pedestrian Boulevard in 2008, among others.