Timo Tjahjanto’s Mysterious Project With Scott Derrickson and Robert Cargill is a “Christmas Story” Titled ‘The Handover’
2018’s The Night Comes For Us almost seems like the perfect example of a movie that bridges the genre gap between “horror” and “action,” serving up plentiful gore and spectacular deaths with an intensity that would make many a horror filmmaker jealous. In that light, it perhaps wasn’t much of a surprise at all to see writer/director Timo Tjahjanto take yet another big step into the horror scene by joining filmmakers Scott Derrickson and Robert C. Cargill on their next movie. Now, we know a little more about that movie’s setting as well as the title.www.slashfilm.com
