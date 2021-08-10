Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Timo Tjahjanto’s Mysterious Project With Scott Derrickson and Robert Cargill is a “Christmas Story” Titled ‘The Handover’

By Jeremy Mathai
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2018’s The Night Comes For Us almost seems like the perfect example of a movie that bridges the genre gap between “horror” and “action,” serving up plentiful gore and spectacular deaths with an intensity that would make many a horror filmmaker jealous. In that light, it perhaps wasn’t much of a surprise at all to see writer/director Timo Tjahjanto take yet another big step into the horror scene by joining filmmakers Scott Derrickson and Robert C. Cargill on their next movie. Now, we know a little more about that movie’s setting as well as the title.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
Sam Raimi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Story#Ultra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

If This Photo Is Any Indication, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Is Going to Be an Absolute Bloodbath! [Image]

The Hole in the Ground‘s Lee Cronin is deep into production on Evil Dead Rise and has been sharing a bunch of really fun behind-the-scenes photos. Today’s photo is the icing on the cake – the promise of an exceptional amount of blood that will hopefully rival that of Fede Alvarez’s 2013 Evil Dead, which literally ended in a gore-soaked bloodbath. The odds Cronin can top it? Slim to none, but I like what I see!
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Evil Dead: Director Fede Alvarez "Door Still Open for Mia Sequel"

With the emergence of Lee Cronin directing Evil Dead Rise, the next sequel in the Sam Raimi-created franchise, there would be, of course, those who would ask, "What about Fede Alvarez and his 2013 soft reboot that starred Jane Levy?" Well, the director has an update, sort of, as far as those hoping to see Levy's Mia once again. Speaking to ComicBook.com, the Don't Breathe 2 writer opened up on what the future might hold for her.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Sam Raimi’s “THE EVIL DEAD” Returns to Local Cinemas for the 40th Anniversary – Tix On Sale Aug. 13

Writer/director Sam Raimi’s original 1981 horror classic “THE EVIL DEAD” returns to cinemas nationwide for its 40th anniversary. In addition to the terrifying movie that spawned a film, TV, and video game franchise, attendees will be treated to an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell, who portrayed the film’s iconic lead character, Ashley “Ash” Williams.
MoviesSFGate

'Don't Breathe 2' Review: Stephen Lang Returns as a Blind Avenger Confronting a Posse of Home Intruders

“Don’t Breathe 2,” in which Stephen Lang once again portrays a furious blind Gulf War veteran who fends off a handful of intruders in brutal makeshift ways, is a worthy enough sequel to “Don’t Breathe” — and yes, that’s about half a compliment. The original, released in 2016, was a jacked-up home invasion thriller with horror elements, but as staged (with a classically angled cleverness) by the director Fede Alvarez, it stayed tethered to a certain nuts-and-bolts, drive-in-movie-from-the-past reality. The script was bare bones, but critics liked it in much the same way that they’d liked “The Bourne Identity” — for its analog “values,” which in this case came off as the values of a thriller made with garish ingenuity for the Times Square crowd in 1982. It was the kind of canny exploitation picture that had fed Quentin Tarantino’s youthful dreams, the kind he drew upon when he imagined the climax of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” And Lang had a real aura, portraying a wrathful avenger with a streak of genuine evil, which in this pulp setting counted as “moral ambiguity.”
Movies/Film

New ‘Hellraiser’ Movie Will Be a “Small Reimagining,” Whatever That Means

There’s a new Hellraiser movie on the way, with The Night House director David Bruckner at the helm(raiser). And whenever someone attempts to revive a classic horror series like this, people wonder how much of the material is going to be changed. The answer from David Bruckner: not much! When the project was first announced, it was described as being “loyal, yet evolved,” which is pretty vague. Now, Bruckner has added a vague comment of his own, claiming the movie will be a “small reimagining.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hellraiser Director Says New Movie Will Reimagine Clive Barker’s Story

Hellraiser is back, and director David Bruckner has promised such sights to show you. It’s been three years since 2018’s Hellraiser: Judgment, which continued the franchise’s downward trend into mediocrity. But after a break it looks like we’re going to get one hell of a reboot, which will reimagine Clive Barker’s original story The Hellbound Heart.
MoviesThrillist

The Grisly Horror Sequel 'Don't Breathe 2' Messes With Your Expectations

By putting Stephen Lang's villainous character at the center, the new installment plays a tricky narrative game. When the slick home invasion thriller Don't Breathe arrived in theaters back in 2016, it took great pleasure in toying with audience expectations about sympathetic characters and notions of poor taste. For his follow-up to the ultra-bloody, ultra-brutal 2013 Evil Dead remake, an exercise in gory excess, filmmaker Fede Álvarez constructed a stripped-down, single-location suspense tale about a group of thieves robbing the home of a mysterious blind veteran, played with muscular menace by Avatar's Stephen Lang. What began as a tense, violent Home Alone narrative slowly transformed into a far more disturbing story of rape and revenge, one that managed to make over $150 million at the box office, the type of hefty sum that virtually demands a retread sequel.
Movies/Film

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Review: A Sequel That Tries New Things, Unsuccessfully

That killer blind man is back – and this time, he’s a hero!. Don’t Breathe 2, the sequel to 2016’s surprise hit Don’t Breathe, is an oddity – a sequel that doesn’t seem to grasp what made the first movie interesting. In the first film, some young thieves broke into the house of a blind man thinking they were in for an easy score. Unfortunately for them, the blind man, AKA Norman Nordstrom, was something of an unstoppable killing machine. He can’t see, but all his other senses are heightened, and he uses them to brutally murder people. He may not have worn a mask, but he was a slasher for all intents and purposes – like Michael Myers in Halloween.
Movies/Film

‘The Terminator’ Producer Isn’t Prepared to Admit Defeat Just Yet

Rarely has “I’ll be back” sounded more like a threat. Everyone can agree that the first two Terminator movies are absolute classics, but the flip side of the coin is that those two movies have also spawned an entire franchise of disappointing and continuity-defying sequels. The latter is less of an issue, admittedly, but we still have to reckon with the former. The latest attempt, Terminator: Dark Fate, more or less does what’s asked of it in terms of soft-rebooting the franchise, but audiences were less than enthused.
MoviesComicBook

Willem Dafoe Addresses Green Goblin Return Rumors for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to be a pretty prominent topic of conversation in the geek community, as more and more questions continue to be raised about the upcoming Sony blockbuster. Outside of when the film's trailer might debut and whether or not the actual film could get delayed, there's the question of who will be starring in the project, with rumors suggesting that actors from previous live-action Spider-Man franchises could appear. Among that list is Willem Dafoe, who portrayed the Green Goblin across Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, and has been rumored to be reprising his role in No Way Home. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Dafoe was asked about the project, and essentially commented "no comment."
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Sam Raimi’s EVIL DEAD II

Director Sam Raimi’s 1987 film, Evil Dead 2 is a rollercoaster of cinematic energy. It’s a live action Looney Tunes adventure, a balls-out crazy physical comedy extravaganza which just happens to be a horror sequel. Raimi’s follow-up to 1981’s The Evil Dead, is effectively a remake of that movie with...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Stephen Lang Turned ‘Don’t Breathe’ Villain Into a Protagonist

[This story contains light spoilers for Don’t Breath 2]. Five years ago, Don’t Breathe star Stephen Lang unveiled The Blind Man, a terrifying villain who terrorized a group of young people who break into his house and discover darker secrets than they could have imagined. The project earned a massive $157 million globally on a $10 million budget, and almost immediately, director Fede Alvarez and his co-writer Rodo Sayagues started talking about sequel ideas. Soon they pitched Lang the premise of The Blind Man becoming the central figure in the sequel, and the actor approved of the creative decision right away. When...

Comments / 0

Community Policy