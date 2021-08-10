Timo Tjahjanto’s Mysterious Project With Scott Derrickson and Robert Cargill is a “Christmas Story” Titled ‘The Handover’

“Don’t Breathe 2,” in which Stephen Lang once again portrays a furious blind Gulf War veteran who fends off a handful of intruders in brutal makeshift ways, is a worthy enough sequel to “Don’t Breathe” — and yes, that’s about half a compliment. The original, released in 2016, was a jacked-up home invasion thriller with horror elements, but as staged (with a classically angled cleverness) by the director Fede Alvarez, it stayed tethered to a certain nuts-and-bolts, drive-in-movie-from-the-past reality. The script was bare bones, but critics liked it in much the same way that they’d liked “The Bourne Identity” — for its analog “values,” which in this case came off as the values of a thriller made with garish ingenuity for the Times Square crowd in 1982. It was the kind of canny exploitation picture that had fed Quentin Tarantino’s youthful dreams, the kind he drew upon when he imagined the climax of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” And Lang had a real aura, portraying a wrathful avenger with a streak of genuine evil, which in this pulp setting counted as “moral ambiguity.”