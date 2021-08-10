“We need to become comfortable doing uncomfortable work.” Leaders at Virginia’s Community Colleges gather to kick off ambitious plan to achieve equity in access and outcomes for all students
At last week’s Chancellor’s Retreat, which brought together VCCS system and college leaders from across Virginia, nationally known experts painted a picture of challenging but imperative work that lies ahead for Virginia’s Community Colleges. The leadership gathering in Roanoke served as a launching pad for Opportunity 2027, the system’s new...www.vccs.edu
