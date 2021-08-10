Cancel
China's Wandering Elephants May Finally Be Heading Home

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this photo released by the Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants, a herd of wandering elephants cross a river using a highway near Yuxi city, Yuanjiang county in southwestern China's Yunnan Province Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. The 14 elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan province on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture. (Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants via AP)

PetsPosted by
AFP

With drones and bananas, China coaxes wayward elephants home

First the entire village is shooed indoors, its power supply is cut, and finally bananas and other elephant treats are dumped on the opposite side of town to coax the uninvited guests to pass through. Power supplies are cut to prevent the elephants from electrocuting themselves or sparking fires, and vehicles are parked across roads behind the herd or on side routes to keep them moving forward, preferably south.
Public HealthCNBC

This map shows the latest Covid outbreak in mainland China

Parts of mainland China have reported a resurgence in daily Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks as the highly infectious delta variant spreads across the country. Locally transmitted cases reported in mainland China climbed to 878 so far this month — compared with 390 cases for the entire July, according to CNBC's tally of China's official daily data.
Economytucsonpost.com

China's port shutdown raises fears of closures worldwide

A Covid-19 outbreak has partially shut one of the world's busiest container ports - the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in China. The shutdown is raising fears that ports around the world will soon face the same kind of outbreaks that slowed the flows of goods. Container prices have also soared of late.
Pets101 WIXX

China’s wild elephants head to safety after long trek

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Fourteen wild elephants are heading south towards their protected habitat in southwest China’s Yunnan province following a 1,300-km (807-mile) trek that captured the public’s imagination, provincial officials said late on Monday. Wildlife protection officials told a press briefing the elephants safely crossed a bridge over the Yuan...
AnimalsWorld Economic Forum

5 things you may not know about elephants

Elephants are the world's largest land animal. They play a vital role in supporting ecosystems and biodiversity. But they continue to face threats from poachers and habitat destruction. Conservation efforts are making a difference, though. World Elephant Day, celebrated every 12 August, aims to raise awareness and fight for their...
Chinathewestsidegazette.com

Video Shows Chinese Officials Locking Residents Inside Their Homes Amid Delta Variant Surge

TAIPEI, Taiwan — As shown in the videos that are being resurfaced on social media, Chinese officials are reportedly locking up their residents inside their homes as China grapples with a nationwide surge of the Delta variant of Covid-19. Local media claimed that it was a repetition of the extreme tactics seen in China’s Wuhan city at the start of the pandemic.
AccidentsHuron Daily Tribune

Flooded coal mine in China's Qinghai kills 1, 19 trapped

BEIJING (AP) — A team of 200 Chinese police, emergency workers and experts on Sunday were trying to reach 19 coal miners trapped in a flooded mine in the northwestern Qinghai province. Rescuers have retrieved two workers already from the mine in Gangca county, one of whom has died, state...
Public Healthalbuquerquenews.net

Xinhua Headlines: China aims to balance COVID-19 control, economic growth

NANJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- While imposing strict measures including mass testing and widespread travel restrictions to contain the latest Delta variant outbreak, China, the world's second-largest economy, has continued to drive economic growth. The Chinese mainland reported 24 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the majority in...
IndiaPosted by
The Atlantic

China Discovers the Limits of Its Power

“Chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes.” That’s how Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese Communist Party–run Global Times, described Australia last year. The disparaging description is typical of the disdain that China’s diplomats and propagandists have often shown toward governments that challenge Beijing—like Australia’s. China is...
WorldPosted by
CNN

Two new dinosaur species, as big as a blue whale, discovered in China

(CNN) — Scientists have confirmed the discovery of two massive new dinosaur species in northwest China -- some of the first vertebrates uncovered in the region, according to a new study published Thursday. A number of fossils have emerged from China's northwest region in recent years, including Xinjiang and the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's export slowdown in July may signal more bumps ahead

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, while imports also lost momentum, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector in the second half even as easing global lockdowns boost commerce. The world's biggest exporter has staged an impressive...
EducationGovernment Technology

China’s Crackdown on Ed Tech May Have Little Effect on U.S.

Share prices in China’s for-profit education market plunged last week after officials in Beijing announced broad restrictions to its booming private tutoring sector, sending shockwaves through an industry that had been riding a wave of demand for digital learning services during the pandemic. According to the new regulations, companies and...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

After worst Covid spike in a year, China says outbreak now contained

Beijing — China recorded just 30 new coronavirus infections on Friday, the National Health Commission announced on Saturday, marking the fourth day in a row that daily numbers have fallen following the largest spate of infections in the country in over a year. Since July 20, Chinese authorities have recorded...

