Unidays has surpassed the 20 million verified student member mark, up from 17.6 million in April this year. The free Student Affinity Network is the world’s most popular Gen Z discount app and now operates across 114 markets, including the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia and will soon be launching in India. Working with 800 of the world’s biggest brands globally, they take products and services into the hearts and minds of tomorrow’s professionals, delivering engagement, affinity and sales. The Unidays student members have spent over $5 billion through the platform since 2018.