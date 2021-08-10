Black Ops Cold War ‘Mute all but party’ not working fix
Is there a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War “mute all but party” not working fix? Anyone trying to use the Black Ops mute all but party button may have found that the option simply isn’t working, particularly on PC, with the only workaround seemingly to mute everyone manually, which can be very annoying and take some time. Is there a better option for a Black Ops Cold War PC ‘mute all but party’ not working fix?www.gamerevolution.com
Comments / 0