Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Black Ops Cold War ‘Mute all but party’ not working fix

gamerevolution.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War “mute all but party” not working fix? Anyone trying to use the Black Ops mute all but party button may have found that the option simply isn’t working, particularly on PC, with the only workaround seemingly to mute everyone manually, which can be very annoying and take some time. Is there a better option for a Black Ops Cold War PC ‘mute all but party’ not working fix?

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Ops#Cold War#Mute#Warzone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is a multiplayer first-person shooter. Black Ops 4 is the first Call of Duty game not to feature a single-player campaign, and contains Multiplayer, Zombies and a new battle royale mode called Blackout.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Naughty Dog, Call of Duty Developers Form New Studio, That’s No Moon

Developers of God of War, The Last of Us, Call of Duty, and more have formed the new AAA game studio, That’s No Moon. Founders Taylor Kurosaki, Tina Kowalewski, Michael Mumbauer, and Nick Kononelos have decades of experience in AAA game development. Interestingly, all of the founders are former PlayStation developers.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Call of Duty and The Last of Us veterans form That’s No Moon Entertainment

A group of industry veterans are coming together to form a new AAA game development studio, That’s No Moon Entertainment. Their resumes are especially impressive, consisting of vets from teams like Naughty Dog, Infinity Ward, Bungie, Playstation, and more. They have confidence from investors as well, with South Korean video...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Call of Duty: Warzone currently experiencing ‘dev error 5476’ issues again

Call of Duty: Warzone’s “dev error 5476” issue has cropped up again, preventing many players from logging into the game. The issue appears to be pretty widespread, especially considering that Raven Software quickly tweeted out that it was aware of the problem and were “looking into the issue” and looking to provide an update as soon as possible.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Black Ops Cold War players want to see an Olympics-inspired weapon

With the Olympics in full swing, Black Ops Cold War players have suggested Treyarch add some in-game items to celebrate the competition, namely a brand-new weapon. After being postponed, Tokyo’s 2020 Olympics has finally begun. Call of Duty often releases items and hosts events to tie in with worldwide competitions and celebrations, such as 2020’s Games of Summer event and the soccer skins for the Euros.
Technologydexerto.com

JGOD picks his best Warzone barrels for Black Ops Cold War ARs

Warzone content creator JGOD is one of the community’s leaders when it comes to loadout customization guides. Breaking down the list of Black Ops Cold War ARs, he’s picked the Barrel attachment players should be using on each. Barrels are extremely important when it comes to assault rifles, as this...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer allegedly cheats during a Twitch event and gets banned

A Call of Duty: Warzone streamer has been banned from Twitch after allegedly using hacks during a live tournament event. The Twitch Rivals event earlier this week invited challengers across Europe to compete in custom lobbies, and get into the running for major cash prizes. Unfortunately, as you can see in the video shared below by eSports streamer Jake Lucky, it also seems to have admitted some less-scrupulous participants.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone update ahead of Double XP event

With time running out to complete the Season 4 Battle Pass, Activision is launching a new Call of Duty update in Cold War and Warzone to lend gamers a helping hand. From Friday, July 30 to August 2, COD fans on both platforms will be able to earn Double Weapon XP and discounted Battle Pass tiers.
Video GamesPolygon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s trailer teases a new season starting next week

Stitch’s plan is almost complete in the new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s newest season. We know that Stitch is working to achieve Perseus’ goal of a Great Russia, and after he destroyed the military base on Yamantau, it seems the next step in his convoluted plan involves a mind-control broadcast. Along with the new trailer, Treyarch also announced on Tuesday that season 5 will begin on Aug. 12.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Frustrated players feel that quickscoping is “not balanced” in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War’s lack of sniper flinch is frustrating players as they feel that if they come into contact with even a half-decent quickscoper then they can’t win in. It was back in May 2021 that players were asking the devs to incorporate some flinch for Sniper Rifles. Quickscopers were able to pull off quickscoping with relative ease as even if they were being shot at, there would be no flinch effect at all, making it easy to keep aiming.
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

In the latest ‘Black Ops Cold War’ Season 5 cover, Activision teases the arrival of ‘Call of Duty 2021.’

In the latest ‘Black Ops Cold War’ Season 5 cover, Activision teases the arrival of ‘Call of Duty 2021.’. Activision has stated that the new season of “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” and “Call of Duty: Warzone” will begin next week. Surprisingly, it appears that the video game publisher has also hinted that the next “Call of Duty” game will be released this year.
Video GamesHot Hardware

Spoiler Alert, Microsoft Apologizes For Huge Halo Infinite Preview Campaign Leaks

Halo Infinite is the first brand new Halo installation since 2015, when Halo 5: Guardians came to the Xbox One. To say there's a lot of hype around the much-delayed return of Master Chief after apparently going rogue in the previous installment, ultimately being recovered by Spartan Locke. Apologies for the spoilers on a six-year-old game, but the Halo Infinite reveal announced that information itself. Besides, we're sure that Microsoft has bigger things on its mind, like the fact that the company leaked information about the sixth mainline Halo game's plot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy