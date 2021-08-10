Black Ops Cold War ‘Mute all but party’ not working fix

Black Ops Cold War’s lack of sniper flinch is frustrating players as they feel that if they come into contact with even a half-decent quickscoper then they can’t win in. It was back in May 2021 that players were asking the devs to incorporate some flinch for Sniper Rifles. Quickscopers were able to pull off quickscoping with relative ease as even if they were being shot at, there would be no flinch effect at all, making it easy to keep aiming.