What are the Biggest Advantages of Using NFTs for Free?

The first wave of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) brought with it mostly speculation on art linked to a blockchain (though not deployed on a blockchain) and a little technological innovation. Yet the NFT sales were through the roof: Beeple at $69 million, CryptoPunks at $7.58 million, and many more. This created FOMO (fear of missing out), in which everyone out of greed tried to make a quick buck without examining what they were buying or when they were buying it. In the long run, however, NFTs could be adopted across a wide spectrum of use cases, including in the gaming market, and crypto art may play a decreasing role in the overall use of NFTs.