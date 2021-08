If a player is new to League of Legends: Wild Rift, he would want to get better by looking for ways to climb easier and faster. In this article, we will present our exclusive Wild Rift Laning Guide. This guide discusses many elements of winning a lane. This includes farming, wave management, trading and its perks, and many more associated with Laning in Wild Rift. But before anything else, if one is entirely new to the game, there are several terms that a player might not be familiar with. Players can head over to several FAQ guides listed on the League of Legends: Wild Rift page here.