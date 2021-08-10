Beware of Online Financial Transactions with Unknown Sellers

Las Cruces police are seeing what may be an uptick in online purchase scams that have already defrauded area residents of hundreds or, in some cases, thousands of dollars.

In one of the most recent scams, a 37-year-old Las Cruces man tried to purchase a travel trailer that was advertised for sale on OfferUp, a popular marketplace app that rivals Craigslist and emphasizes customer-to-customer transactions.

The 37-year-old man communicated only electronically with the seller and agreed to pay $800, sight unseen, for a used travel trailer. The would-be buyer wired the $800 in digital currency, in this case Bitcoin, to the seller. Only when the would-be buyer received communication from the seller demanding another $800 did he realize the online ad was a scam.

Unfortunately, it is oftentimes difficult for law enforcement to track digital currency transactions. It is highly unlikely the victim in this case will recoup his $800.

The Las Cruces Police Department suggests following these and other safety precautions: