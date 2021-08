Epic Game’s Fortnite is adding two new members of the Street Fighter franchise to their game on August 7. Cammy and Guile, the iconic duo, will be available to purchase as skins through the Item Shop at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The Guile outfit showcases the classic green fatigue worn in the original Street Fight II, while also containing a “beach-ready” Glistening Guile variant as well as a “K.O. Backbling.” Meanwhile, Cammy’s outfit will be the classic Delta Red outfit equipped with a bright red beret alongside her variants that our named “Tactical Cammy Variant” and Borealis Backer Back Bling. If the duo sounds like something you are interested in, you can even get the Cammie and Guile Bundle that includes all variants, both backblings, and the Round 2 Loading Screen as an added bonus.