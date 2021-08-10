Cancel
LISTEN: Picks for an upset, a Power 5 draft, a few prop bets and more

By Mike Casazza
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Bragg, familiar name, friend of the program and pioneer at Herd247, joins the show today to mend fences between Marshall and West Virginia and help empty the VIP mailbag. What do we make of the future of Conference-USA, the Mountaineer offensive line, the non-conference opponents, a past player on the current team, a Power 5 draft and some prop bets for the season. There's one way to find out. Just press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

