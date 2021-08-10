Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Six Ways to Harden Your Model-Serving API with Tests & Scans

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello there friends! I’m back! Apologies for the two month hiatus. I always seem to lose the drive to post new things during the summer, but now that I have a brand new Mac Mini to support my work, I’m coming back with some fresh new content. As a machine...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Data#Scanning#Open Api#Scans#Mac Mini#Api Overview#Pkl Filename#Wb#Json#Fastapi Import Fastapi#Rb#Status Code#Async
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Internetmakeuseof.com

Web Scraping vs. API: What's the Best Way to Extract Data?

Data extraction is a big part of working on new and innovative projects. But how do you get your hands on big data from all over the internet?. Manual data harvesting is out of the question. It’s too time-consuming and doesn’t yield accurate or all-inclusive results. But between specialized web scraping software and a website’s dedicated API, which route ensures the best quality of data without sacrificing integrity and morality?
Coding & Programminggisuser.com

Key 3D Modeling Mistakes and Way to Remove Them

3D visualization has become trendy mainly because it speeds up the design process. What does it mean? Right, less time for work and more money for designers. Still, clients also got to hold up their end now. They see a realistic picture of their dreams and desires, understand detail, and see all benefits of a particular project. However, all those bright prospects are possible in the case of perfect modeling. That’s why this post covers some of the frequently made mistakes beginners make when creating virtual objects and complexes.
ComputersItproportal

When is the right time to modernize your legacy IT system with APIs?

Last year, organizations around the globe had to rapidly virtualize and present newly digitized versions of themselves to stakeholders. Indeed, a recent survey by McKinsey reveals the Covid-19 crisis pushed organizations to accelerate the digitization of their customer, supply-chain interactions and core internal operations by three to four years. Having...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

How to stop your exposed API business logic from being breached

After more than 20 years in the making, now it’s official: APIs are everywhere. In a 2021 survey, 73% of enterprises reported that they already publish more than 50 APIs, and this number is constantly growing. APIs have crucial roles to play in virtually every industry today, and their importance...
Computersinfosecurity-magazine.com

Best Practices for Securing Your APIs

Application program interface (API) breaches have accelerated in the recent pandemic. APIs create a broad attack surface: business logic flaws, insecure API endpoints, poor authentication and lack of encryption, and the stakes are high because of the direct access they provide to application and data. API abuse and excessive API...
Internetfaun.pub

Protecting your Web Application or APIs using AWS WAF

Ensure AWS WAF is in use to protect your web applications from common web exploits. 01. Sign in to the AWS Management Console. 02. Navigate to AWS WAF dashboard at https://console.aws.amazon.com/waf/. 03. In the left navigation panel, under the AWS WAF section, choose Web ACLs. A web ACL is a...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Deploying Your First Machine Learning API

In this project, we will learn how we can build an application programming interface (API) for your machine learning model and then deploy it with simple code. It took me one hour to learn FastAPI and five minutes to learn how to deploy it to Deta servers. We will also test our API on both local server and remote server using Python Request. Let’s go a little bit deeper into the technologies that we are going to use in our project.
Technologyslashdot.org

AI Algorithms Uncannily Good At Spotting Your Race From Medical Scans

Neural networks can correctly guess a person's race just by looking at their bodily x-rays and researchers have no idea how it can tell. There are biological features that can give clues to a person's ethnicity, like the color of their eyes or skin. But beneath all that, it's difficult for humans to tell. That's not the case for AI algorithms, according to a study that's not yet been peer reviewed. A team of researchers trained five different models on x-rays of different parts of the body, including chest and hands and then labelled each image according to the patient's race. The machine learning systems were then tested on how well they could predict someone's race given just their medical scans. They were surprisingly accurate. The worst performing was able to predict the right answer 80 percent of the time, and the best was able to do this 99 per cent, according to the paper.
Netflixtowardsdatascience.com

From Prediction to Action — How to Learn Optimal Policies From Data (4/4)

In this final post of the series, we will learn how to find an optimal policy. In Part 1, we discussed the need to learn optimal policies from data. Policy optimization covers a vast range of practical situations and we briefly looked at examples from healthcare, churn prevention, target marketing and city government.
SoftwareInfoworld

OpenAI offers API for GitHub Copilot AI model

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research and deployment venture that co-developed the GitHub Copilot AI-based coding tool, has released an API version of the model that powers Copilot. On August 10, OpenAI released an improved version of its OpenAI Codex AI system, which translates natural language into code, through the OpenAI...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

7 Tips to Level up Your Python Code for Data Science

Writing Python code is easy at the beginning, but as you add more libraries to your toolkit, your script might get unnecessary lines of code, become long, and look messy. Although the code could still get the job done, it would give you some headaches in the long run. I...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Can Big Data Tell Human Stories?

In the context of data science, beauty might seem like an odd concept to think about—charts might be clear and easy to digest, databases might be clean and well-maintained, but can they ever be beautiful—or even moving?. Kie Ichikawa’s recent post made us wonder about all kinds of new possibilities...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Remove personal information from a text with Python — Part II

Implementation of a privacy filter in Python that removes Personal Identifiable Information (PII) with Named Entity Recognition (NER) This is a follow-up on my previous article on the removal of personal information from texts. The GDPR is the General Data Protection Regulation by the European Union. Its purpose is to...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Computer Vision — The Importance of Filtering

Understand the fundamentals of filtering in computer vision. At its core, Computer Vision focuses on extracting the most meaningful features from an image or video. This is why understanding the fundamentals of the “feature extraction” process is extremely useful to either use or innovate state-of-the-art computer vision solutions. To deeply...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Agile for Data Science

How to practice Agile in a waterfall-oriented field. The Waterfall method for developing software is one that follows a linear path where each step is finished before the next one, as shown below. Agile, meanwhile, is a process where software is developed in iterations where the requirements, design, and implementation...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Guide to Setup Python Environment & Understanding Python IDLE

Creating the environment for your first Python code and start coding. Setting up a Python environment on your computer is the first step before starting your first python script. There are many approaches you can begin with the setup and installation but in this article, we will learn to set up our Python environment by downloading from the official python distributions — python.org. After setting up our Python environment we will understand more about Python IDLE that comes bundled together with your Python installation. (* OS used in this tutorial is on Windows)
Softwareinforisktoday.com

Malicious Docker Images Used to Mine Monero

A recently uncovered cryptomining scheme used malicious Docker images to hijack organizations’ computing resources to mine cryptocurrency, according to cybersecurity firm Aqua Security. These images were uploaded to the legitimate Docker Hub repository. The researchers identified five container images on Docker Hub that could be used as part of a...
Softwareaithority.com

StackHawk Releases First Dynamic Application and API Security Testing Solution for GitHub Advanced Security

StackHawk announced it’s integration of Dynamic Application and API Security Testing into GitHub Code Scanning. As the first and only Dynamic Application and API Security Testing tool in GitHub Code Scanning, StackHawk further solidifies its position as a leader in developer-centric security tooling. Engineering teams can now leverage StackHawk to test their running applications and APIs for the same vulnerabilities an attacker would exploit, with results available directly in GitHub.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

A Deep Dive on ARIMA Models

Note from Towards Data Science’s editors: While we allow independent authors to publish articles in accordance with our rules and guidelines, we do not endorse each author’s contribution. You should not rely on an author’s works without seeking professional advice. See our Reader Terms for details. Predicting the future has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy