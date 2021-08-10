Cancel
Exclusive: Raymond James signs on as LPGA Pelican Women's Championship sponsor

By Henry Queen
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond James Financial announced on Tuesday a new partnership with the Pelican Women’s Championship, an annual LPGA event in Belleair. The St. Petersburg-based investment bank will be a co-sponsor along with Konica Minolta, a Japanese technology company. The partnership is for multiple years, but specific financial terms weren't disclosed. “Raymond...

