Gaining the Inside Edge: How Payers can Outpace Competitors with Competitive Intelligence

 6 days ago

Sponsored By: LexisNexis Risk Solutions Health Care. In a fiercely competitive marketplace, having access to the right competitive intelligence at the right time is crucial. To better understand just what types of intelligence payers have access to, and regularly use, LexisNexis, in partnership with Healthcare Dive’s studioID, recently surveyed 107 payer professionals in mostly senior management positions. From claims data, remittance data and more, we learned how payers use these types of data — and why these different types of competitive insights are essential to strategic decision-making.

