Owensboro Health announces recipients of2022 Community Health Investments Grant Program
OWENSBORO, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2021) – Owensboro Health announced its FY 2022 Community Health Investments Grant Program recipients virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The Community Health Investments Grants provide in-kind and financial support for health, human services and arts projects and programming throughout the region. Funded projects and agencies being supported span a wide array of regional needs, from children in local school districts to aging adults and senior services.www.owensborohealth.org
