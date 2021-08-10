Amy Roberts: The ratings games

Last weekend, International Olympic Committee officials passed the proverbial torch to Paris, where the next Summer Games will be held in 2024. There is typically a lot of pomp and circumstance surrounding this closing ceremony tradition, but unsurprisingly, this year’s handoff lacked the level of enthusiasm we’ve come to expect. It’s difficult to get a mostly empty stadium excited. When the president of the International Olympic Committee exclaimed, “We did it together,” the applause was scattered and lukewarm at best. Which was kind of fitting given the drama and controversy surrounding the Games.