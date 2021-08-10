Cancel
OLNEY CITY COUNCIL / REGULAR BI-MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved a request from the Richland County Farm & Fair Association to host a Motocross Racing event in the Olney City Park : approved a Class S Liquor License for a pickleball fundraising event to be held September 11th : accepted a $101,690 donation from Project Community for a Splash Pad to be placed in Musgrove Park : approved an ordinance and authorized a bank account for the new round of coronavirus emergency funds for local businesses who apply through the federal American Rescue Plan Act : approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with Preston Township to provide financial assistance for road maintenance on the roads around the City’s lakes : approved the $18,899 bid to purchase two Husqvarna mowers from Stanley Mower & Repair for the City’s Park Department : and approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Bird Rides, Inc. for electric scooters in Olney, to be used on the streets only, not sidewalks : no action was taken after a closed session to discuss real property and personnel : also heard various reports as well : the next regular Olney City Council meeting will be August 23rd.

