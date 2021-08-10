OLNEY CITY COUNCIL / REGULAR BI-MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT

(NEWTON) The Jasper County School Board met a week ago tonight in Newton for its regular monthly meeting in August. Here’s some highlights from the meeting minutes, which we just received from the District last Friday afternoon. The Board : after hearing from both those in favor and those against the state’s mandatory face mask mandate, voted 4 to 1 with one abstention, to remain optional with face masks within the Jasper County School District – that per CDC guidelines, anyone utilizing District property while indoors are recommended to wear masks, but not mandated to do so : also approved other updates to the District’s COVID School Protocols & Procedures for Fiscal Year 2022 : noted the resignation of Gordon Millsap from the School Board after 20 years of service to the schools and District in Jasper County – Bill Meinhart was chosen as the Board’s Vice President with Mandy Rieman is now Board President : approved Sarah Bush Lincoln to provide NCHS with a full-time athletic trainer : approved the District’s updated Risk Management & Schools Safety Program effective September 1st. 2021 : approved the District’s Strategic Plan, which includes both short term and long term goals beginning this school year and ending 2024-2025 : approved a three year contract renewal with Securly, a District-wide web filter system and classroom management tool : on 5 to 1 votes, approved three Task Orders to conduct decennial health/life safety surveys at each of the District’s school buildings, to conduct a code compliance review of the former Sunrise Youth Center, and to prepare for building renovation drawings for minimal modifications : and made several moves dealing with personnel – accepted the resignation from Patti Swick as a Transportation Aide after 11 years of dedicated service – transferred Lee Bergbower to Day Custodian at the Elementary School – employed Ron Schafer as Night Custodian at the Elementary School – Trish Cochran and Susan Niemerg as JCJH/NCHS Cooks – Ashley Blank as full-time Cook at Newton Elementary – Heather Carey as part-time Dishwasher at Newton Elementary – Scott Larson as part-time Cook at Newton Elementary – Kayleigh Miller as part-time Dishwasher at JCHS/NCHS – Darleta Wagner as Paraprofessional at Ste. Marie Elementary – and Casey Baker as NCHS Scholastic Bowl Coach : there was no closed session held : the next regular monthly meeting for the Jasper County School Board of Education will be September 20th.