OLNEY CITY COUNCIL / REGULAR BI-MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved a request from the Richland County Farm & Fair Association to host a Motocross Racing event in the Olney City Park : approved a Class S Liquor License for a pickleball fundraising event to be held September 11th : accepted a $101,690 donation from Project Community for a Splash Pad to be placed in Musgrove Park : approved an ordinance and authorized a bank account for the new round of coronavirus emergency funds for local businesses who apply through the federal American Rescue Plan Act : approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with Preston Township to provide financial assistance for road maintenance on the roads around the City’s lakes : approved the $18,899 bid to purchase two Husqvarna mowers from Stanley Mower & Repair for the City’s Park Department : and approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Bird Rides, Inc. for electric scooters in Olney, to be used on the streets only, not sidewalks : no action was taken after a closed session to discuss real property and personnel : also heard various reports as well : the next regular Olney City Council meeting will be August 23rd.www.freedom929.com
