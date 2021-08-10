Air Fryer Recipe: Vegan Classic Cinnamon Rolls Made Over
If you love flaky, gooey cinnamon rolls, then try this version without the dairy – we gave the classic warm treat a vegan makeover. This easy air fryer recipe only takes 10 minutes to prep and 12 minutes to bake and is full of warm caramelized, nutty, cinnamon flavors, a comforting taste and smell everyone loves. Add a tablespoon of finely chopped pecans or your favorite nut for an extra crunch and enjoy this healthier-for-you dairy-free dessert for breakfast or after dinner.thebeet.com
