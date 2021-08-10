Air Fryer Recipe: Vegan Classic Cinnamon Rolls Made Over

When it comes to sides, there's nothing quite as good as mashed potatoes. The dish is a great comfort meal, and it pairs well with anything and everything. Pair the potatoes with some mascarpone cheese, and you've got one of the best recipes out there. According to Finding Lovers, mascarpone is a yummy cheese that traces back to Italy. It's known for its sweet taste and smooth texture. To know mascarpone is to love it. While mashed potatoes are super popular for a Thanksgiving side, you can serve them year-round, and they're always a huge hit with friends and family.