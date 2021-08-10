EAST LIVERPOOL — Michael A. Gibas, of East Liverpool, passed away Saturday evening, August 7, 2021, at the East Liverpool City Hospital Emergency Room. He was 54. Born in East Liverpool, February 18, 1967, he was a son of the late Frank J. and Glenda M. Galeoti Gibas. A resident of this area all his life, Mike was a member of the Beaver Local High School Class of 1985. For over 30 years, Mike worked at the Calcutta Giant Eagle and retired as an assistant manager. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan, especially rooting for the Cleveland Browns. Mike loved spending time with his family, especially in his backyard around a bonfire.