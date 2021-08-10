Vikings QB Kellen Mond activated off COVID-19 list after being out 10 days

Mond (COVID-19) has been feeling better recently, Darren Wolfson of KSTP reports. Mond has been away from the team since July 31 after he tested positive for coronavirus, but he's eligible to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list as early as Tuesday. The rookie may have a chance to return for Friday's preseason opener against the Broncos if he returns to practice early in the week, but his recent absence could impact his status as he competes with Nate Stanley and Jake Browning to serve as Kirk Cousins' primary backup.