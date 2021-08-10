Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings QB Kellen Mond activated off COVID-19 list after being out 10 days

By Chris Tomasson
Pioneer Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond was activated Tuesday after 10 days on the COVID-19 reserve list and wasted no time getting back in action. Mond participated in a walkthrough at the TCO Performance Center. The Vikings initially were scheduled to have a practice before a decision was made to reduce the workload with the Denver Broncos coming in for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Vikings Qb Kellen Mond#The Covid 19 Reserve#Texas A M#Browning And Stanley#Samoan#Nwangwu#Iowa State#Pup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNational football post

Vikings QB Kellen Mond tests positive, Kirk Cousins close contact

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, NFL Network reported, as three of the team’s QBs were out for Saturday’s practice, including starter Kirk Cousins. Fellow quarterback Nate Stanley also was out of Saturday’s practice, with NFL Network adding that Cousins is a “high-risk close...
NFLPosted by
InsideTheVikings

Vikings Place QBs Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond, Nate Stanley on Reserve/COVID List

Vikings quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond, and Nate Stanley were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, according to the NFL's transactions wire. That frees up some space on the roster for the team to sign one or both of QBs Case Cookus and Jackson Erdmann, who are set to work out with the team on Monday and could be available for Minnesota's first padded practice of training camp this afternoon.
NFLktbb.com

Report: Minnesota Vikings QB Kellen Mond tests positive for COVID-19

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings will be without multiple players for Saturday evening’s practice at TCO Stadium due to a COVID-19 interruption, the team announced. The NFL Network reported that Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley — both deemed high-risk close contacts, a league source confirmed to ESPN — will miss Saturday’s practice and have to abide by a five-day quarantine before returning to training camp.
NFLNBC Sports

Kellen Mond eligible to rejoin Vikings Tuesday if asymptomatic

Rookie quarterback Kellen Mond will be 10 days clear of his positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, which will allow him to rejoin the Minnesota Vikings for practice as long as he is asymptomatic, per Judd Zulgad of SkorNorth.com. It was Mond’s positive test that also sidelined starter Kirk Cousins...
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Kellen Mond: Feeling better recently

Mond (COVID-19) has been feeling better recently, Darren Wolfson of KSTP reports. Mond has been away from the team since July 31 after he tested positive for coronavirus, but he's eligible to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list as early as Tuesday. The rookie may have a chance to return for Friday's preseason opener against the Broncos if he returns to practice early in the week, but his recent absence could impact his status as he competes with Nate Stanley and Jake Browning to serve as Kirk Cousins' primary backup.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Back from COVID, Kellen Mond Must Climb Out of QB4 Hole

Kellen Mond missed a full 10 days of training camp time after contracting the coronavirus. Two of his teammates, Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley, halved that time as unvaccinated-but-unafflicted participants in the NFL-mandated quarantine. Unvaccinated players missing time – chiefly Kirk Cousins – caused a large ruckus because many folks...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Kellen Mond won't play in Vikings preseason opener

In Kellen Mond's first practice back from a 10-day stint on the COVID-19 reserve list, the rookie quarterback looked "rusty," coach Mike Zimmer said. And Mond's first appearance in a preseason game, it appears, will have to wait. Zimmer said the third-round pick won't play in the Vikings' preseason opener...
NFLallfans.co

Kellen Mond on Return; Zimmer Explains Status of QB for Vikings-Broncos

EAGAN, Minn. — Kellen Mond is unlikely to play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Broncos. But that might actually be a good thing for the Vikings rookie quarterback who has endured a whirlwind over the past two weeks. The third-round pick was looking to build off a strong spring...
NFLtelegraphherald.com

NFL: Vikings 1st-round rookie Darrisaw out after groin surgery

EAGAN, Minn. — Joint practices this week against the Denver Broncos have challenged Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond in his return after missing 10 days with COVID-19. Minnesota’s other top rookie, first-round tackle Christian Darrisaw, is only falling further behind. Darrisaw, who had a groin injury last season at...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Former NFL QB: ‘Kellen Mond or Kyle Trask will be better than Zach Wilson’

Appearing on FOX Sports Radio, former NFL quarterback Shaun King sounded off on his lack of confidence regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. “You can’t tell me that Zach Wilson was the second-best player in this past year’s draft … That pick is going to age terribly. I’m on record as saying Kellen Mond or Kyle Trask will be better NFL quarterbacks than Zach Wilson. Write that down. Write that down.”
NFLPioneer Press

In battle to be Vikings’ backup QB, Jake Browning, Kellen Mond have uninspiring outings

The battle to be the Vikings’ backup quarterback is not exactly off to a scintillating preseason start. Jake Browning looked to have a solid shot at the job entering Saturday’s opener against Denver at U.S. Bank Stadium. He has the most experience of the contenders and he had looked good in practices when rookie Kellen Mond recently missed 10 days while on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy