Steve Carter: “Play it honest (respect)”

Play it honest (respect) — too many of us feel not enough and way too much often in the same sentence. We struggle to identify and clearly name the anxieties or worries. Whenever I’m with people I want them to feel the full freedom to be 100% emotionally honest. To respect what they feel and begin to put language to those aches. There is a motion and movement that comes from our feelings which i wonder if that why they call it “emotions” because these feelings will take us somewhere. The more we can speak it with people who love us, the more we can channel that towards healthy response.