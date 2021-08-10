Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ritu Narayan of Zūm: “Hard work always pays off ”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHard work always pays off — My dad used to always say that to my family, whenever someone felt disappointment or discouragement in the home and I completely agree with it. Being able to have a long view of any situation, relationships, work, etc will eventually ensure that you are making decisions based on a long term goal with the biggest impact in mind and if you keep at it, you’ll eventually find yourself in the right place at the right time.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
BusinessThrive Global

Steve Barha: “Having a strong vision, endless work ethic, and deep knowledge of the industry is not enough”

Having a strong vision, endless work ethic, and deep knowledge of the industry is not enough. Technology is all about rapid growth and venture capital is the rocket fuel that funds that hyper-growth. That said, it’s important to note that rocket fuel can only be put into rockets — not bicycles, not cars, not even airplanes. Rocket fuel can only be used by rockets.
SocietyThe Post and Courier

Commentary: Does hard work still pay off in America?

Americans still believe hard work is critical to success, but is it enough when children start out in hugely different circumstances?. Progressives in Congress and the media firmly believe many working-class and poor children and young adults are held back by structural racism, sexism, Big Tech monopolies and whatever new "ism" an enterprising academic or pundit can conjure up.
EducationParis Post-Intelligencer

Life is full of learning, commitment and hard work

We are always learning. Life is filled with education. We learn all the time. Every day, we receive new information about health, the planet, communication, medicines, the universe and more. Life is a process of learning and developing. Education is more than grades 1-12, college and beyond. There are many aspects to every job we do that we never learned in school. We learn from parents, from coworkers, from our failures. We learn how not to do something, because we tried it and it failed. The good thing about failing is that it doesn’t haven’t to be final. You may have a business failure. This happens to a lot of people. It doesn’t mean your future business efforts will fail. Hopefully, you learned from your first efforts and can avoid the same mistakes again in your next endeavor. Possibly you tried a lifestyle that did not work out for you. Maybe you abused alcohol or even drugs or pursued a negative lifestyle that greatly diminished your life to the point where your life seemed hopeless. This doesn’t mean you have to stay this way. With a dedicated decision and often help from others, you can turn your life around and do better. We can learn from mistakes. They are educational and usually expensive. They set us back in life. They aren’t fun and can be tormenting. Remember, you can’t live in the past. Don’t totally forget what past failure did to you, because you don’t want to repeat your mistakes. But live your life forward. As you go forward, there are easier ways to learn. Study the lives of others. Research what they did and read. People all around us are either succeeding, failing or at least stable. Study others whose lives intrigue or impress you. Study their careers, work ethic, their values and how they make them work to achieve success. You can learn a lot by observing and studying others. You can also learn from the failures of others. What were some of their obvious mistakes? Volunteering or taking an entrylevel job with someone you would like to emulate is a great way to learn their success principles. There are cases where nothing seems to make sense. Life is not always fair. We all have different interests, physical abilities, backgrounds and lifelong developed skills. Take all these into consideration and bring them together to work for you. Success always has new twists, turns and innovative ways. However, they are not accomplished without some form of life learning, commitment and hard work.
Educationrentonreporter.com

Technology and the post-pandemic restructuring of education | Guest column

As Simon Jenkins notes in an op-ed piece in The Guardian, “Great institutions traditionally need traumas — wars or pandemics — to force them to change.”. In close to two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has globally shaken people and institutions off age-old habits. In keeping with the changing times, education has encountered a surprising structural redefinition in terms of knowledge dissemination.
Businessrespect-mag.com

300 Entertainment Makes Third Annual List of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators in Small Company-Size 

300 Entertainment has been named one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators on their annual list honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. 300 Entertainment has beed honored in the Small Company-Size Category for an unwavering dedication to its staff throughout the pandemic and an unstoppable year for the company as a whole.
MarketsThrive Global

Sergey Savastiouk of Tickeron: “I would say is that the creation of a framework, like a network of professional people who really know how difficult the world of finance is”

I would say is that the creation of a framework, like a network of professional people who really know how difficult the world of finance is. We actually come in from Silicon Valley with innovative algorithms and technology, not from Wall Street, and recently started creating an advisory board of people from different hedge funds who are bringing us a different view of what is going on and how to feed properly to Wall Street. So, from one side, we are Silicon Valley, and from another, we have a foot on Wall Street, and that is an interesting perspective that we are just realizing. And it does not necessarily hurt us, but it has definitely been helpful recently.
BusinessDice Insights

Google Remote Work Pay Cuts Could Force Hard Employee Decisions

Google employees who opt to work remotely could end up taking a severe pay cut, according to a new analysis by Reuters. Reuters accessed Google’s internal pay calculator and found that remote employees who lived relatively close to a Google office would still face reductions as high as 15 percent. For example, one employee who lived in a county near Seattle found that opting for all-remote work would lower their paycheck by 10 percent—but they could save that money by actually heading into the office.
BusinessThrive Global

Alison Gers Of Viteyes: “Stay educated”

Stay educated. Whether you are able to attend events, take classes or keep up with reading about your industry, you should never stop learning. As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alison Gers. As the vice president of marketing, Alison Gers is responsible for Viteyes global marketing and operation efforts as well as systems integrations and product research. Before joining Vitamin Health (Viteyes) in 2006, Gers worked in advertising with brands including Kellogg’s and Whirlpool/KitchenAid. Gers earned a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
MarketsThrive Global

Steven Wagner of Raedah Group: “Markets go up and down”

Markets go up and down. Even the best ideas will take time to spread. The markets will go through redistribution phases. As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs I had the pleasure of interviewing Steven Wagner, CEO of Raedah Group and Senior Contributor at Decred (www.decred.org).
BusinessThrive Global

Pascale Nini of Immervision: “Don’t put limits on yourself”

Don’t put limits on yourself. Creating artificial ceilings can be one of the greatest stumbling blocks to innovation. To be an effective leader, you must often think outside of the realm of possibility, to find new ways to innovate, and come up with solutions to problems that have not yet been solved. This has enabled us to evolve from our R&D roots to become the largest, independent advanced vision company in the world. We have over 26 patents, and have partnered with some of the biggest technology brands — including Qualcomm, Motorola, Intel and many others.
hbr.org

3 Questions to Help Your Team Solve Problems

When people working with me face a perplexing problem, they often ask for guidance. I can’t help but feel a little flattered. They are obviously stumped, and they expect I will have the answer. My first instinct is to sit back, stroke my chin, recount an impressive story or two, and then tell them what to do.
ReligionThrive Global

“No success without hard work” : Emon Islam

Emon Islam Is 23 year old Musical artist, entrepreneur And Digital Marketer who started his career studying side by side had a dream of achieving something big. Emon Islam Born January 04 March 1998.He was born in a middle class family. As a musician artist Emon Islam believes that there is no shortcut to success. People become successful with their honesty, concentration, work and hard work.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

The teens who'd prefer to catch Covid than have the vaccine... and why the Government's 'kebabs for jabs' bribes WON'T change their minds

Trawling through Government Covid statistics might seem like a strange hobby for a 16-year-old. But when he isn't practising on his guitar, or watching TikTok videos, that's what Jacob Mellor can be found doing. And thanks to his keen interest in 'the data', he has come to a decision – one that could have a profound impact on his own health and that of those around him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy