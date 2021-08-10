Chagrin Falls baker tapped as a judge for Food Network show 'Buddy vs Duff'

Chagrin Falls baker Seema Acharya is known for her baking skills and artistic eye. Seema owns 'Frosted Cake Art' and recently has been tapped to judge celebrity bakers on Season 3 of 'Buddy vs Duff' on the Food Network. What's it like to judge elite bakers? Fox 8's Todd Meany and Natalie Herbick talked with Seema about her new role and also got to sample a gravity-defying cake Seema brought to the Fox 8 studio.