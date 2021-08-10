SAP Concur Adds Meetings Solution Powered by Groupize

Refactr had been selling their platform for DevSecOps automation, and while it is good at that, the same capabilities also make it ideal as a SOAR platform, Sophos says. Cybersecurity vendor Sophos has announced their third acquisition in a month, all of them aimed at extending the capabilities of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem [ACE], their next-gen data platform that was released this spring, and which is now the base for their MTR [Managed Threat Response] and XDR [Extended Detection and Response] offerings. The acquisition of Seattle-based startup Refactr, like the earlier ones of Braintrace and Capsule8, strengthens ACE, in this case by further automating the platform and making possible the addition of SOAR [Security Orchestration Automation and Response] capabilities.