SAP Concur Adds Meetings Solution Powered by Groupize
SAP Concur has partnered with meetings management company Groupize to offer what the companies call an end-to-end self-service meetings management solution for professional planners as well as occasional meeting organizers, the company announced Tuesday. Dubbed Concur Event Management by Groupize, the product now is available in the United States as a "solution extension," sold to clients by Concur but powered and supported by Groupize.www.businesstravelnews.com
