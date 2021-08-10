It’s August in Sussex County, which means watermelons

It’s August in Sussex County, and while that means the temperatures will be hot, it also means it’s watermelon season. To celebrate the arrival of prime watermelon eating time, representatives from the Mar-Del Watermelon Association and the National Watermelon Association handed out freshly cut slices of watermelon on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Aug. 6. The weather was perfect for eating watermelon – hot and sunny. People on the Boardwalk scarfed down the slices, their smiles nearly as wide as the leftover watermelon rinds.