While President Biden was all too happy to settle for an infrastructure bill that sacrificed addressing bigger issues in the name of good, old-fashioned bipartisan agreement on roads and bridges, it looks like Senate Democrats are finally going to go for it with their initial offering on a reconciliation bill. Earlier this week, Democrats passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution packed with significant spending on all of the country's social infrastructure, including massive new spending to address the looming threat of climate change.