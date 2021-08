The electric truck market has been a hot topic in the past year or so. But have you heard of Xos? No, you haven’t. (If you have, I apologize, and I commend you.) Of course, this is not the pickup truck market we’re talking about. Xos produces electric Class 5 and Class 8 commercial trucks, and as you can see in the headline, it has landed a big order with FedEx — with 35 FedEx ground operators, to be specific.