Lenox, NY

New York State’s largest community solar + storage project nears completion

By John Engel
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandard Solar is nearing completion on the community distributed generation project it developed, installed, and funded in Lenox, New York, the largest in the state. The Lenox Community Solar Project – featuring a 20 MWh DC-coupled battery directly charged to 17,966 fixed-tilt and single-axis tracker solar modules – is projected to generate 5,933.00 MWh in the first year of operation and reduce annual carbon offset by an estimated 264,931,764 pounds of coal burned.

City
Lenox, NY
#Solar Energy#Energy Storage#Renewable Energy#Standard Solar
