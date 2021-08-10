Cancel
'Love Island' USA Season 3 Contestants Reunite After Shocking Elimination

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a shocking pair of eliminations in the last week of episodes on Love Island USA, Season 3 contestants Cashay Proudfoot and Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. are looking forward to their future together. After Proudfoot was eliminated in the Aug. 6 episode of the CBS reality dating competition, the 25-year-old posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday night that she and Holland, originally eliminated on the Aug. 1 episode, were officially paired up outside the Villa.

