SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Thursday evening crash in Sheboygan required two people to be airlifted to a hospital, and one driver is facing an OWI charge. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on August 5 around 8:20 p.m., there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North 18th Street and Calumet Drive. A 52-year-old Sheboygan was turning onto Calumet Drive when he was hit by another vehicle.