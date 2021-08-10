Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate gears up for final vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate is on track to give final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan today. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joined CBSN with a look at what we can expect.

CBS News

CBS News

Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The infrastructure bill just saved the filibuster — and made it more likely Republicans will take back the House and Senate

With passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week, Senate Republicans have scored a policy and political trifecta: They have saved the filibuster, complicated Democrats’ plans to pass their partisan $3.5 trillion non-infrastructure spending package and made it more likely that the GOP will take back the House and Senate next year.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Texas Senate passes voting bill after 15-hour filibuster by Democrat

The Texas Senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping elections bill along party lines following a 15-hour filibuster by one of the Senate's leading Democrats. The bill, SB 1, is nearly identical to a voting bill passed by the Texas Senate in July during the legislature's first special session. But the bill's future is once again in doubt for the current special session. There are still not enough House lawmakers present for a quorum because more than 50 Democratic representatives have not been at the Capitol Building since mid-July.
Texas Stateaustincountynewsonline.com

Texas Senate Outlasts 15-Hour Filibuster By Sen. Carol Alvarado To Pass GOP Voting-Restrictions Bill

Since before sunset Wednesday, state Sen. Carol Alvarado had been on her feet speaking, not allowed to sit or lean against her desk, on the Senate floor. Unable to take bathroom breaks or drink water, she had worn a back brace, eyeglasses and running shoes and talked slowly behind a desk stacked with papers and with a microphone in her hand as she mounted a 15-hour filibuster. The target of her efforts was Senate Bill 1, the GOP’s priority bill that would place new restrictions on voting that many opponents say would disproportionately suppress ballots from voters of color and disabled voters.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

A surprise roadblock in the infrastructure bill shows Congress has a lot to learn on cryptocurrency

The bipartisan infrastructure bill making its way through Congress encountered an unexpected roadblock before exiting the U.S. Senate: controversy over cryptocurrency reporting requirements. What does that mean? Many Americans have no idea; unfortunately, the same goes for many lawmakers. They should view the incident as a warning. Cryptocurrency, a digital...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

The media finally comes for Team Biden's 'incoherent' border plan

The numbers are staggering and nothing like we've seen at the U.S.-Mexico border in 20-plus years: More than 210,000 illegal migrants were encountered in July, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). For context, in July 2019, CBP encountered 81,000 individuals attempting to illegally cross the border; in July 2020, that number was just 40,000.

