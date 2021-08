After a long, hot week, we have are having a gorgeous weekend. Today's highs hovered near 80 degrees and tomorrow we'll be in the upper 70s. These cooler conditions come after a cold front pushed through this Friday. Tomorrow we will see another comfortable day with very low humidity. As we head into the middle of this upcoming week, dew points and temperatures will be on the rise. Expect temperatures in the mid 80s with dew points climbing near 70! Until then enjoy the rest of the cooler and dry Sunday ahead of us.