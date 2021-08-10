Nonprofit Rescue Organizations to WAG About
American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Founded in 1866, the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. Headquartered in New York City, the ASPCA maintains a strong local presence and is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines and farm animals through programs across the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training and resources.
