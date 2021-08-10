Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Nonprofit Rescue Organizations to WAG About

By dogedit
dogster.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Founded in 1866, the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation’s leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. Headquartered in New York City, the ASPCA maintains a strong local presence and is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines and farm animals through programs across the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training and resources.

www.dogster.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue#Animal Rescue#Animal Cruelty#Shop With Your Heart#Aspca Humane Awards#Aspca Dog Of#Aspca Cat#Lifesaving Centers#Nkut#Southern Utah University#Pet Resource Center#National Geographic#The Cw Television Network#Animal League America#Impactive#Nsala#Humane Relocation Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
AnimalsBored Panda

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (July Edition)

Each and every pet deserves a roof over their head, a comfy bed, nutritious meals, and, of course, a family who will love them forever and ever. The sad fact is that countless animals end up in rescue shelters after being abandoned by their owners. The ASPCA notes that a whopping 6.5 million companion animals enter animal shelters each year in the United States. Meanwhile, an estimated 250k animals go to rescue centers each year in the United Kingdom.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

Not Many People Know About This Animal Sanctuary Right Here In Virginia

While zoos can be impressive and run with great care, there’s nothing quite like an animal sanctuary, where you can rest assured that the animal’s very best interests are protected. Located in Orange County, Rikki’s Refuge is a local animal sanctuary that invites visitors to learn about quality animal care. From peacocks to horses, pigs, […] The post Not Many People Know About This Animal Sanctuary Right Here In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Animalspurewow.com

10 Large Cat Breeds that Make Great Pets

At first glance, it’s easy to toss cats into the “small pet” category. While there are many small cat breeds, the large cat breeds on this list make a very good case for adding felines to the “big pet” category. They certainly aren’t lion-sized, but many are larger than the petite wild cats found around the world. While all domesticated cats retain and display plenty of their wild cat instincts, the kitties on this list actually make excellent pets. (Though we will note that the cat will likely see you as the pet, not the other way around.)
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

Appeal to find homes for five homeless cats at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre

Appeal to find homes for five homeless cats at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre. Tess, Teddy, Toby, Pud and Kevin are looking for their forever homes. The RSPCA is appealing to find loving homes in Newport for five homeless cats. RSPCA Newport Animal Centre is caring for five special cats who...
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Champion Pet Foods Launches Acana Dog Food for Adopted Pets

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada-based Champion Pet Foods has launched Acana Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs, a dog food formulated specifically for the unique needs of rescue dogs and their transition from shelter environments to their forever homes. As part of the launch, the company created the Forever Project, a supportive program...
Pet Servicespetbusiness

ACANA Pet Food Unveils Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs Food

ACANA pet food has announced the launch of ACANA Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs, which is the first dog food in the U.S. formulated specifically for the unique needs of rescue dogs and their transition from shelter environments to their forever homes – just in time for National Feed A Rescue Pet Week.
Waianae, HIKITV.com

Animal rescue organizations team up to save neglected puppies in Waianae

Seven severely neglected puppies found on Oahu's west side are now recovering thanks to multiple animal rescue organizations across the island. Nonprofit Aloha Animal Outreach says it received a tip about the dogs by Paw Posse Ohana. On Monday, volunteers discovered the six-month-old puppies tied up at a Waianae homeless...
Murchison, TXLongview News-Journal

Nine horses saved from starvation, neglect find home at East Texas sanctuary

Nine neglected and starved horses have found a safe home at an animal sanctuary in Murchison. Seven Paso Fino mares and two foals were removed from private property in Washington County by the Houston SPCA. The horses were then placed into the care of Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison in Henderson County, a sanctuary overseen by the Humane Society of the United States.
AnimalsPosted by
KERO 23 ABC News

Organizations team up to rescue donkeys from abuse

Donkeys are intelligent and emotional animals but they’re not always treated that way. In this Kern's Kindness, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann speaks with a Kern County organization working with a donkey rescue in northern California, making sure donkeys have a safe place to call home
Petsaudacy.com

'Pandemic pets' overwhelming animal shelters with owners surrendering them in waves

Throughout the pandemic, with many Americans at home, the number of pet adoptions skyrocketed as furry friends became the new normal in a work-from-home setting. Now, with restrictions easing and people headed back into the office, animal shelters across the U.S. are seeing an increase in pet surrenders, leaving shelters overcrowded.
AnimalsWPFO

Springvale woman surrenders animals, gets lifetime possession ban

SPRINGVALE (WGME) -- The owner of dozens of animals seized, including 20 horses, from a farm in Springvale has surrendered custody of all but two dogs and two cats to the state. State officials say the owner acknowledged an inability to care for the animals. ['The lady was rescuing horses:'...
PetsColumbus Dispatch

Letters: Stop the demand for puppy mill puppies, adopt from shelter or rescue

Stop the demand for puppy mill puppies, adopt from shelter or rescue. Today is the ASPCA's "No Pet Store Puppies Day." This day was created to raise awareness about puppy mills and their connection to pet stores that sell puppies, kittens and rabbits while urging the public to adopt their best friend from a local shelter or rescue or do their research to find a reputable breeder.
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

Cat Rescue Centers to Win Donation

To celebrate International Cat Day, Buy Rope is going to donate 100% of their profits made on Tuesday 8th of August to a cat rescue center. If you are an animal rescue centre or charity supporting the welfare of cats and you are in need of additional funds just follow the steps on how to apply mentioned below.
PetsWTRF

Wag your tail! Today is National Mutt Day

(WTRF) — Today is National Mutt Day!. Also known as National Mixed Dog Breed Day, it was created in 2005. Mixed breeds have made their way into our hearts into our lives…and on the silver screen –from Benji to Old Yeller. There are millions of mixed breed dogs in shelters,...
Animalstheweektoday.com

‘Nature and nurture’ at work: Nonprofit trains dogs for water rescues

Angel and Athena have a skillset a bit different than the average four-legged companion. The two dogs are among a group of canines trained to perform water rescues and save people in danger of drowning. This summer, Angel, a 6-year-old Newfoundland, and Athena, an 18-month-old German Shepherd, have been practicing...
AnimalsRedlands Daily Facts

Guide Dogs of the Desert seeks volunteer puppy raisers

Guide Dogs of the Desert is seeking foster families for 10 puppies in August. Guide Dogs of the Desert’s volunteer puppy raisers spend about 18 months raising the dogs that will later become guide dogs for people with visual impairments. The dogs are Labrador retrievers and standard poodles and are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy