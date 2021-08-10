Cancel
Apple Pie Hot Dog Is The Result Of “Flavortown Meets The Motor City”

By Jojo Girard
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The old 1970s commercial claimed nothing was more American than "baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet". So why not merge them all together?. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri was in the Motor City to come up with a creation for the upcoming "Field of Dreams" game this Thursday in Iowa.

100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy