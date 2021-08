Bike riders of all ages and levels are welcome to register for 20-mile, 35-mile, or 62-mile (metric century) routes. All routes begin and end at Chesapeake College and include SAG support from Bike Doctor Kent Island, as well as rest stops with food and drink. The metric ride will kick off at 8:00 am and the 35-mile and 20-mile send-off will follow at 10:00 am. Upon returning to the college campus, riders and volunteers will enjoy a boxed lunch from Rude BBQ and beer from Ten Eyck Brewery.