Rare Purchase Opportunity for 3 Contiguous Row Homes in the Heart of Dupont

By UrbanTurf Sponsor
urbanturf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBRE has presented a rare opportunity to purchase three contiguous row homes that are conducive to commercial or residential redevelopment in a prime Dupont Circle location. Located at 1322-1326 18th Street NW (1322 18th Street), the previously commercial use buildings are zoned MU-15—with additional by-right square footage potentially available—and can be sold together or individually. The building was built in 1870 and is vacant. Bids are due by August 18th.

dc.urbanturf.com

