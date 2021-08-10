Rare Purchase Opportunity for 3 Contiguous Row Homes in the Heart of Dupont

This edition of What X Buys highlights three options in DC for prospective homebuyers with a $650,000 budget. As one of the lofts converted out of the former Pierce School on Capitol Hill, this listing is spacious and has a lot of character. The HVAC and wiring is exposed along the ceiling, and amid the whitewashed brick walls in the open living area, a raw-edge entryway leads to the kitchen and the laundry and storage beyond. French doors in the living area lead out to a private 513 square-foot brick patio. The bedroom has partial walls and the bathroom has a clawfoot tub and a urinal.