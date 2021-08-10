Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, NY

Add plastic cups, paper bags and meat to list of supply chain woes

By Rick Karlin
Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANAAN — BYOC. That stands for Bring Your Own Cup. In this summer of shortages, it appears that there may also be a shortage, at least in some quarters, of plastic drinking cups. That was the case recently at a Love’s Travel Center store here in Columbia County where a sign advised patrons that they have just a limited amount of plastic soda cups. A manager later reached by phone said it was related to a problem that their supplier was having with one of their factories.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Columbia County, NY
Columbia County, NY
Health
Columbia County, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Plastic Cups#Fast Food Restaurants#Consumer Behavior#Meat Packing#Food Drink#Byoc#Taco Bell#Mcdonald#Midwestern#Bartow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Pizza Hut Expands Partnership with Beyond Meat to Test New Plant-Based Beyond Pepperoni Pizza Topping

The plant-based twist on the classic pizza topping is available at Pizza Hut restaurants for the first time in select U.S. markets. Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat® have reunited, and it tastes so good. The two innovation leaders are entering another milestone in their partnership with the debut of Beyond Pepperoni™, a delicious plant-based version of Pizza Hut’s #1 selling pizza topping, and a first for both brands. The Beyond Pepperoni Pizza will be available as a test in nearly 70 locations across five U.S. markets for a limited time, only at Pizza Hut.
Grocery & Supermaketpurecountry1067.com

McDonald’s Is Facing a Paper Bag Shortage

McDonald’s is facing a shortage that could affect how you order from the chain: paper bags. Apparently, the shortage is caused by dine-in customers receiving their food in paper bags instead of the usual plastic tray. McDonald’s says that the shortage isn’t really bad, but customers may have to expect...
Food Safetyncadvertiser.com

Fast food chains must responsibly source meat

The COVID-19 pandemic hit many restaurants hard throughout the Capital Region. Although large, multinational chains seemed to fare better than local businesses, all struggled. We got a taste of how failing to protect public health impacts our economy. That’s why it’s critical we address another pandemic in the making — antibiotic resistance. Restaurants can play a proactive role in doing so.
Environmentbizjournals

Major retailers in pilot program to test plastic bag alternatives

Major retailers including CVS Health, Target and Walmart are participating in a pilot program to test sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic bags and explore their potential to scale. The three founding partners also have committed $15 million collectively to the effort, launched by the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag.
RestaurantsFOXBusiness

Beyond Meat launches at all Texas-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar chains

Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar is subbing in Beyond Meat for its plant-based burger offerings at all U.S. locations as consumers increasingly seek out alternative meats at fast-food chains. Beyond Meat will be served at all 32 locations of the burger chain in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado and Tennessee, the chain...
Environmentinputmag.com

These reusable trash bags could help the world reduce its plastic waste

Trash bags present the most ridiculous kind of conundrum. They’re meant to contain our waste and therefore assist us in disposing of it in a way that’s kind to our environment — but trash bags are also made of plastic, which is inherently terrible for the environment. A classic catch-22. The kind that seems impossible to change.
Mobile, ALWKRG

Science Corner: Making a plastic bag pop without touching it

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For this Science Corner experiment, we are going to make a plastic bag pop without touching it, by just mixing a few ingredients inside!. Close the baggie almost completely, leaving just a corner open. Add the 3 tsp of baking soda into the center of a...
Bentonville, ARnwaonline.com

Walmart joins effort for less plastic bags

Walmart Inc. is taking part in a multicompany pilot program aimed at reducing plastics in the environment. The Bentonville-based retailer is a founding partner of the Consortium to Reinvent the Plastic Bag, which is looking for ways to keep single-use plastic bags out of landfills and oceans. Walmart and partners CVS Health and Target Corp. donated a combined $15 million to the project.
EnvironmentAntelope Valley Press

No more plastic bags; I am tired of them

Dear Heloise: I’m tired of so much plastic floating in our oceans and waterways. There’s plastic trash all over this country in parks, roads and everywhere imaginable. When is Congress going to do something about outlawing plastic grocery bags?. We have so many great minds in this country that surely...
PetsFulton Sun

No more plastic bags! Tips for selling a house

Dear Heloise: I’m tired of so much plastic floating in our oceans and waterways. There’s plastic trash all over this country in parks, roads and everywhere imaginable. When is Congress going to do something about outlawing plastic grocery bags?. We have so many great minds in this country that surely...
Charitiesseattleschools.org

Supply List

Supply donations are optional. Please contribute if you are able. Please label the following with your child’s name:. • Water bottle (optional) We will provide a folder! No need to send folders or binders!. Please do not label the items below; they’ll be collected and shared among the classroom. Please...
Lakeland, FLSupermarket News

Publix expands GreenWise brand with new plant-based meats

Publix Super Markets has rolled out more plant-based meat options for its GreenWise better-for-you brand. GreenWise Chickenless Tenders are due to arrive in stores this week, joining the GreenWise Meatless Burger that began hitting store shelves in April, Publix said yesterday. The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer noted that the two frozen products mark its first pea-based chicken tenders and burger patties. Located in the frozen meat section, the new tenders and burgers are being merchandised with the traditional chicken and burger products.
Recipesvegoutmag.com

The 12 Best Vegan Shelf-Stable Meals

These microwavable bowls and pouches were made for busy plant-based eaters. Whether you’re looking for shelf-stable options to keep at your desk for workday lunches, delicious and convenient go-tos for busy weeknights, or low-key products for vegan-friendly travel, these meals are for you! From protein-packed curry pouches to multigrain harvest bowls to microwavable cups packed with vegetable ingredients, the easy plant-based options are endless. Check out our list of the 12 best vegan shelf-stable meals for fast entrée inspo.
Environmentdrugstorenews.com

CVS Health, Target and Walmart to test single-use plastic bag alternatives

Plastic bags inched a bit closer to their deaths this week, with the next step in a partnership among CVS Health, Target and Walmart entering the pilot stage. Formed last year, the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag, managed by Closed Loop Partners, seeks to drive long-term change surrounding sustainable and scalable alternatives to the single-use plastic bag.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why eBay Wins From Supply Chain Woes

If an item is sold out at a major retailer, the customer might seek an alternative source. Shopping on eBay can mean slower shipping times. But that's not such a disadvantage when supply chain woes are also slowing competitors' shipping times. Supply chain disruptions have been an ongoing issue since...
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Plastic-Free Lunch Bags

If you would like to be ecologically minded in all your lifestyle choices, you might want to consider a plastic-free lunch bag to carry your food—whether at the office, at school, or on a day hike. Luckily, Life Without Plastic offers two silhouettes with different features for plastic-free lunch bags.

Comments / 0

Community Policy