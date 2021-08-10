Add plastic cups, paper bags and meat to list of supply chain woes

The plant-based twist on the classic pizza topping is available at Pizza Hut restaurants for the first time in select U.S. markets. Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat® have reunited, and it tastes so good. The two innovation leaders are entering another milestone in their partnership with the debut of Beyond Pepperoni™, a delicious plant-based version of Pizza Hut’s #1 selling pizza topping, and a first for both brands. The Beyond Pepperoni Pizza will be available as a test in nearly 70 locations across five U.S. markets for a limited time, only at Pizza Hut.