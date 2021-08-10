Cancel
Education

UND signs on to partnership with US Space Force

By Sydney Mook
The Dickinson Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUND President Andrew Armacost and Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, chief of space operations for the Space Force, signed the memorandum on campus. “The Space Force faces some of the toughest challenges in engineering, science and technology,” Raymond said in a statement. “Space is hard. We need our nation’s brightest minds working to help us tackle these problems. That is why we have established the University Partnership Program to harness the innovation at universities across our country. Today, I’m excited to welcome the University of North Dakota as our first official UPP member, with 10 more schools to follow in the coming months.”

North Dakota State
Kevin Cramer
John Hoeven
Education
Cavalier, NDcavaliercountyextra.com

CAFS now Cavalier Space Force Station

On July 30, the Cavalier Air Force Station became apart of a new branch – the United States Space Force. The site will be re-designated as the Cavalier Space Force Station and will continue its current mission in tracking earth-orbiting objects. Cavalier joining the space force is the first of many steps North Dakota will take with its relationship between the state and newest branch of the military.
Dekalb, ILnorthernstar.info

Senior NIU student joins Space Force

DeKALB – As a member of the new military branch, the U.S. Space Force, Danielle Green, senior communication major, is excited to see how the current day U.S. Military operates and how the Space Force will advance as it becomes more developed. Green has been a member of the U.S....
Aerospace & Defensenorthwestgeorgianews.com

AFMC will play key supporting role for Space Force

Aug. 10—Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will play a central supporting role for U.S. Space Force, according to a new memorandum of understanding between the Air Force and the Space Force. The structure was created to ensure Airmen assigned to Space Force receive the...
Grand Forks, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

UND Makes History with U.S. Space Force

(Grand Forks, ND) -- North Dakota is once again taking the first step on the front of innovation. The U.S. Space Force announced Monday it's University Partnership Program at the University of North Dakota during a Memorandum of Understanding signing event. “The Space Force faces some of the toughest challenges...
Aerospace & DefenseNews Channel Nebraska

CNN gets an inside look at Space Force

I have been embedded with every branch of the US military multiple times -- in war zones and on base -- but nothing is quite like an inside look at the newly created US Space Force. Space Force "Guardians," as they're known, do their work hundreds -- even thousands of miles -- from the front lines of the conflicts they are fighting.
Militarysyvnews.com

US-Israeli training builds capabilities, partnerships, readiness

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Army and Air Force civil engineers recently partnered with Israeli Air Force engineers to successfully test new airfield damage repair technologies in Israel. The Air Force Civil Engineer Center, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa...
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

Space Force establishes Space Systems Command

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force officially stood up the second of its three field commands Aug. 13, replacing the Space and Missile Systems Center it inherited from the Air Force with the new Space Systems Command. Like its predecessor, SSC will be in charge of developing, acquiring, fielding and...
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

How Air Force Materiel Command will help the Space Force

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force confirmed it will not have a servicing major command like the other armed services. Instead, it will rely on U.S. Air Force Materiel Command to provide that level of base operations support. Space Force leadership has stated since the service’s beginning that it plans...
Aerospace & Defensenationaldefensemagazine.org

Space Force Dreams of Using Rockets to Supply Warfighters

The Defense Department hopes to one day be able to use commercial rockets to rapidly transport cargo — and potentially troops — from point to point across the globe. While that might sound like a pipedream to some, experts say the concept is theoretically feasible, but many challenges must be overcome for it to be militarily viable.
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

The Space Force wants to manage acquisitions by portfolio

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force believes it could improve the way it develops space capabilities by thinking in terms of portfolios, rather than developing each program of record independently. When asked about the need for acquisition reforms, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Red Flag 21-3 integrates space with next generation warfighting

In an interview from 2020, Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond touched on America’s great power competitors and how they are improving their space capabilities. This has fueled U.S. joint and allied partners to invest, train and replicate in space along with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to integrate with current air-to-air and air-to-land tactical assets.
Grand Forks, NDund.edu

Research partnerships transcend UND-NDSU sports rivalry

Kinesiologists at North Dakota’s two largest universities find synergies in collaborating on, publishing research. There’s a fair chance that even as UND and North Dakota State University sports teams were competing on the playing field, faculty members in kinesiology at the two schools were conversing on the phone, talking about their latest collaborative project.
Militarybransontrilakesnews.com

An exclusive look into how Space Force is defending America

Russia, China and other adversaries are launching attacks designed to damage or destroy US satellites and interfere with that critical infrastructure. CNN's Jim Sciutto gets an exclusive look into how Space Force is fighting every day to defend against these technologies.
