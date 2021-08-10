UND signs on to partnership with US Space Force
UND President Andrew Armacost and Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, chief of space operations for the Space Force, signed the memorandum on campus. “The Space Force faces some of the toughest challenges in engineering, science and technology,” Raymond said in a statement. “Space is hard. We need our nation’s brightest minds working to help us tackle these problems. That is why we have established the University Partnership Program to harness the innovation at universities across our country. Today, I’m excited to welcome the University of North Dakota as our first official UPP member, with 10 more schools to follow in the coming months.”www.thedickinsonpress.com
