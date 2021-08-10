The Captains Table 2021

The Captain’s Table Innovation Challenge, Hong Kong’s leading pitch competition focused on the maritime and logistics industry, is recruiting for its 3rd cohort. The challenge, now in its 3rd year, is organized by not-for profit, Young Professionals in Shipping Network (Hong Kong) Limited. The objective of the challenge is clear: to build a sustainable future for maritime by connecting innovators to the corporates with the purpose of finding solutions to current and future industry specific problems. In a tech space that is fast filling up, and potentially becoming over crowded, The Captain’s Table sets itself apart by its not-for-profit nature. Organiser, Tabitha Logan, believes that being not-profit allows the platform to remain objective by avoiding the conflict of interest between profit and problem solving. “We want to become the go-to platform for the industry to collaborate and innovate with industry players and innovators”, says Tabitha. “Our objective since the founding of YPSN HK has consistently been to build a sustainable future for maritime and we do this by providing platforms for people to connect, and by attracting young talent to join the industry. The Captain’s Table is an extension of our strategy”, says co-organiser, Su Yin Anand.