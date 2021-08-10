Cancel
Economy

The Captains Table 2021

By gCaptain
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Captain’s Table Innovation Challenge, Hong Kong’s leading pitch competition focused on the maritime and logistics industry, is recruiting for its 3rd cohort. The challenge, now in its 3rd year, is organized by not-for profit, Young Professionals in Shipping Network (Hong Kong) Limited. The objective of the challenge is clear: to build a sustainable future for maritime by connecting innovators to the corporates with the purpose of finding solutions to current and future industry specific problems. In a tech space that is fast filling up, and potentially becoming over crowded, The Captain’s Table sets itself apart by its not-for-profit nature. Organiser, Tabitha Logan, believes that being not-profit allows the platform to remain objective by avoiding the conflict of interest between profit and problem solving. “We want to become the go-to platform for the industry to collaborate and innovate with industry players and innovators”, says Tabitha. “Our objective since the founding of YPSN HK has consistently been to build a sustainable future for maritime and we do this by providing platforms for people to connect, and by attracting young talent to join the industry. The Captain’s Table is an extension of our strategy”, says co-organiser, Su Yin Anand.

Industry

Greenflation Hits Shipping

By Sujata Rao (Reuters) From container ships to cardboard, tighter environmental regulations are stoking shortages and price spikes as ‘greenflation‘ takes a grip, adding a new twist to corporate valuations. For all the inflation-is-transitory messages from central banks, double or triple-digit cost increases have become common on company balance sheets,...
Industry

Ports Face The Biggest Crisis In 65 Years

By John Konrad (gCaptain) Ports have taken center stage during COVID-19. While countless airports, roads, and trains ground to a halt during the peak of the pandemic last year, authorities continued to wave ships into ports. This makes clear the importance of shipping but also the danger of port disruptions in the future and today the Financial Times (FT) is reporting the biggest disruption to ports since the start of container shipping 65 years ago.

