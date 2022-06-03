ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to land a job in private equity, from top execs at Blackstone, KKR, Apollo, General Atlantic, and more

 4 days ago
Insider has gathered advice from some of the top exes in private equity on how to land a job in the prestigious industry.

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

  • Private equity is a rewarding but challenging field to break into.
  • Recent graduates compete with seasoned investment bankers for a precious few job openings.
  • Insider lays out what firms like Blackstone, KKR, and others are looking for in new recruits.
The world of private equity is full of high-stakes and pressure. The recruiting process alone is fraught with complexities.

But a job in PE also represents a trusted path to lucrative income and an attractive next step for young investment bankers.

As a result, jobs at PE firms represent some of the most sought-after opportunities on Wall Street.

From the headhunters to know to tips on nailing the grueling hiring process at firms like Blackstone and KKR, Insider has all the details on how to break into private equity.

Top private-equity headhunters

Samantha Lee/Insider

Traditionally, a small group of headhunters have held power over the private equity recruitment process. These gatekeepers are able to make or break candidates' prospects before they can even interview with PE firms themselves.

Insider built a searchable database of top private-equity headhunters at leading firms, so you know exactly whom to get in touch with to send your latest resumé.

Access the database of more than 250 headhunters here.

How to land a job at Blackstone

Drew Angerer/Getty; Skye Gould/Business Insider

We also spoke to Blackstone president Jon Gray , plus the firm's global head of HR and two of its outside recruiters, to figure out exactly what it takes to land at the prestigious PE firm, which hired just 0.5% of applicants for 2020 analyst jobs.

They also outline what they're looking for from standout candidates in job interviews.

See our interview with Gray here.

How to get hired at KKR

Grace Koo, KKR's head of talent acquisition.

KKR

KKR looks for two main attributes when interviewing a potential investing team candidate: exceptional intellect and strong cultural alignment. The few going through KKR's hiring process could expect 8 or more interviews to gauge just that.

Insider talked to Grace Koo , a top HR exec at the firm, about the hiring process for a junior investing role at the firm.

Read more here.

Tips from talent execs at Carlyle, Bain, and Apollo

Sara Diniz is a vice president in human resources at Bain Capital.

Bain Capital

Insider hosted an exclusive webinar featuring top private-equity recruiters to talk about what it takes to land a job at firms like Carlyle, Bain Capital, and Apollo.

The experts talked through what kinds of modeling exams to expect and the quantitative skills job seekers need to demonstrate, as well as how to stand out as someone who could become a future star PE dealmaker and investor.

You can watch our full webinar on private-equity recruiting here.

How to get a job at General Atlantic

Insider spoke to General Atlantic managing director Alex Crisses about the firm's first-ever undergraduate investment internship program, which he established.

Every summer his team brings on about six to eight interns. Crisses walks readers through the process for choosing which candidates make the cut.

More to know on private equity and hiring:

17 power players building Blackstone's $280 billion real-estate empire

Leaked data reveals the most popular 'exit opportunities' for PJT Partners' junior bankers — from Blackstone to Centerbridge Partners

Inside the biggest themes set to define the job market on Wall Street, according to 6 top recruiters

Warburg Pincus is bumping pay by up to 30% for junior workers as private-equity firms and banks spend big to hang onto talent

These are the 8 Blackstone dealmakers who insiders say are the future of the firm

Carlyle's credit crew: Meet 14 people leading the PE giant's $53 billion lending division that's been red-hot during the pandemic

How Wharton's sold-out 'data science for finance' class is giving future bankers and hedge funders the tools they need to win on Wall Street

The University of Michigan has rolled out a new private-equity recruiting program as buy-side internships attract growing interest from undergrads

Disclosure: KKR is a large shareholder in Axel Springer, which owns Business Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider

Business Insider

