Mixel Achieves ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety and ISO 9001 Certification for IP Quality Management System
Demonstrable commitment to delivering consistent high-quality IP with first-time silicon success validated by external certifications. SAN JOSE, Calif.-- August 10, 2021 -- Mixel, Inc. today announced that it has achieved ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certification by DEKRA Certification, Inc. and ISO 26262 certification for automotive functional safety by SGS-TUV Saar GmbH. In order to achieve each respective certification, Mixel had to meet the requirements for ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) standard for its IP development process. Once ISO 9001 certified, Mixel then followed its ISO 9001 QMS to demonstrate that both its processes and products met the requirements for ISO 26262:2018. Both ISO certifications covers Mixel’s headquarters in San Jose, California, and its satellite operations in Cairo, Egypt.www.design-reuse.com
